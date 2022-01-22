Five-Goal Night Gives Indy Win over Kalamazoo

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the first half of a home-and-home series, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. Jumping out to an early lead, the Fuel would put five goals on the board and earn their seventh win in their last eight games.

Jumping out to an early lead, Indy's Spencer Watson got loose behind the Kalamazoo defense and fired a wrist shot past Wings goaltender Jason Pawloski. Taking advantage of another breakaway, Griff Jeszka caught a pass from Jacob Leguerrier and wristed a shot under the glove of Pawloski.

After both teams traded chances for the first half of the middle period, the Wings would be the first team to get on the board when Jeremy Masella shot a puck from the blue line and beat a screened Mitch Gillam. The Wings would tie the game 2-2 when Raymond Brice stole the puck from an off-balance Mike Lee and backhanded the shot over Gillam. Scoring his first goal of the season, Brycen Martin tapped home a rebounded shot from a Ryan Zuhlsdorf, giving the Fuel a 3-2 lead heading into the locker room.

Just under eight minutes into the third period, Jan Mandat would double Indy's lead to 4-2 when he drove home a rebound off of a Liam Folkes shot. Defending an onslaught of Kalamazoo chances throughout the remainder of the period, the Fuel would eventually give up a goal to Tanner Sorenson when he backhanded a shot past a screened Gillam. Earning his third point of the night, Karl El-Mir would put the game away when he buried the empty netter, giving the Fuel a 5-3 lead.

