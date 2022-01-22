ECHL Transactions - January 22

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 22, 2022:

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Michael Lackey, G activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta) [1/21]

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Josh Couturier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Ian McKinnon, F recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Ian Scott, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Nick Pastorious, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brett Epp, G placed on reserve

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG

Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Meilleur, D activated from reserve

Add Dylan Labbe, D activated from reserve

Delete Danick Malouin, D placed on reserve

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Nathan Larose, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Matthew Boucher, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Worcester:

Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

