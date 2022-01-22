ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 22, 2022:
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Michael Lackey, G activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta) [1/21]
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Josh Couturier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Ian McKinnon, F recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Ian Scott, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Nick Pastorious, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brett Epp, G placed on reserve
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG
Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Meilleur, D activated from reserve
Add Dylan Labbe, D activated from reserve
Delete Danick Malouin, D placed on reserve
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Nathan Larose, D assigned by San Diego
Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Matthew Boucher, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Worcester:
Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022
- Lions Lose a Close One in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Rodeo Night vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move Back into First with 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Second Game in Two Days for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads and Blades Collide for Second Time this Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Steelheads, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Utah 6-3 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.