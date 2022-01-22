Mannella Grabs Shutout in Cruical Win over Thunder
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - Daniel Mannella and the Oilers shutout Wichita 2-0 at the BOK Center on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 7187.
The opening two periods saw no goals between both teams.
Carson Denomie opened the scoring with the eventual game winner, finishing a two-line pass from Ryan DaSilva, setting the score 1-0 6:05 into the final frame. Dylan Sadowy extended the victory, closing the score line 2-0 with his team-leading 18th goal of the campaign.
Tulsa finishes off the three-in-three weekend with a 4:05 Sunday Family Funday, battling the Newfoundland Growlers in the first ever meeting between the two franchises.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022
- Growlers Fall 4-2 to the Mavericks - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tulsa Shuts Down Thunder on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Victorious 3-2 over Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Drop Overtime Thriller - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalamazoo Can't Complete Comeback in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Goal Lifts Iowa, 4-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mannella Grabs Shutout in Cruical Win over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Widmar Scores with 2:37 Left to Sink Wheeling, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Blanked by Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Perkovich Nets Game-Winner in 3-2 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Glads Lose Late Lead in Weekend Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Five-Goal Night Gives Indy Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Lions Lose a Close One in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Rodeo Night vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move Back into First with 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Second Game in Two Days for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads and Blades Collide for Second Time this Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Steelheads, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Utah 6-3 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.