Mannella Grabs Shutout in Cruical Win over Thunder

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - Daniel Mannella and the Oilers shutout Wichita 2-0 at the BOK Center on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 7187.

The opening two periods saw no goals between both teams.

Carson Denomie opened the scoring with the eventual game winner, finishing a two-line pass from Ryan DaSilva, setting the score 1-0 6:05 into the final frame. Dylan Sadowy extended the victory, closing the score line 2-0 with his team-leading 18th goal of the campaign.

Tulsa finishes off the three-in-three weekend with a 4:05 Sunday Family Funday, battling the Newfoundland Growlers in the first ever meeting between the two franchises.

