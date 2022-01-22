Steelheads Strike Early, Take Middle Game 4-1 over Rush
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-15-1) struck early to make the difference in a 4-1 win over the Rapid City Rush (18-15-5) on Saturday night from The Monument.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads wasted no time in pushing the effort for a rebound game. Forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (3:17 1st) added another tally to his weekend from the right circle to take a 1-0 lead. Forward Shawn McBride (5:43 1st), who fed Aksiantsiuk for the first tally, was rewarded with a goal of his own minutes later for the two-goal advantage. The Rush and Steelheads traded turnovers leading to goals with the Rush getting theirs toward the end of the opening period and forward Zach Walker (7:34 2nd) converting on a cough up by the netminder for a 3-1 lead. The final goal game as the last insurance tally thanks to a shot from the center line by forward Chase Zieky (EN, 18:55 3rd) to seal the 4-1 win.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. IDH - Colton Point (W, 34-35 saved)
2. IDH - Shawn McBride (goal, assist)
3. RC - Ryan Valentini (goal)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Shawn McBride (F) - game-winner, assist
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk remained hot, adding another goal for three tallies in two games and, for a time, having the only goals on the weekend in Rapid City. He now leads the Steelheads in goals (14) on the season and added an assist on the final goal of the night.
- Shawn McBride: McBride came up with his fourth multi-point game of the season while factoring in on the opening two tallies. His career season improves to 19 points (5-14-19).
- Colton Point: Point rebounded from his previous result, halting a season-best 34 shots in the victory. He now owns wins in three of four games.
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads completed the first half of the season with a 20-15-0-1 record and sitting securely in third in the Mountain Division. The Steelheads earn 10 wins in back-to-back quarters of the season, finishing with a 10-8-0-0 record, only trailing their first quarter record by one point. While the Steelheads have slipped more often of late, the team has won four of five games in the second contest of the weekend heading into tomorrow. The Steelheads will play 10 of their 18 games in the third quarter at Idaho Central Arena with four of their next five contests in Boise.
ATTENDANCE: 4,437
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads and Rush finish their three-in-three weekend on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 4:05 p.m. from The Monument. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" & FloHockey.tv.
