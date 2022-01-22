Growlers Fall 4-2 to the Mavericks

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers came out flying but faltered in the closing stages as they fell 4-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

Orrin Centazzo wasted little time getting the visitors on the board as he capitalized on a KC turnover just 19 seconds into the action to make it 1-0 - his fourth goal of the weekend.

After finding the back of the net with the man advantage five times on Friday night, the Newfoundland powerplay stayed hot on Saturday as Ben Finkelstein blasted one home from the point to double the Growlers lead three minutes into the first period.

Kansas City responded with a powerplay marker of their own just moments later as Darik Angeli beat Ian Scott blocker side with a one-timed shot to get the Mavericks back within one - a 2-1 score line which would hold up going into the third period.

With the Growlers clinging onto their lead in the late goings, fatigue appeared to be setting in on the road. Nick Pastujov capitalized on some sloppy play in the Newfoundland zone to tie things at 2-2 with 12 minutes to go.

It was Pastujov who would play hero for the home team with under two minutes left to play as the Kansas City winger forward made no mistake on a 2-on-1 to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead. Justin Woods slotted into an empty net to give KC some insurance and see the score finish at 4-2 for the Mavericks.

Quick Hits

Ian Scott made his Growlers debut with the start in net. He turned away five of the six shots he faced before being relieved, as scheduled, by Andrew D'Agostini after the first period of play.

Defenseman Ben Finkelstein has goals in both of his first two games with Newfoundland.

The defeat marked Newfoundland's first regulation road loss of the season.

Three Stars

1. KC - N. Bastujov

2. KC - D. Angeli

3. KC - M. Crawford

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.