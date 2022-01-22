Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Oilers topped Wichita 3-2 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday night.

Michal Stinil opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, finishing a seam pass to give the Wichita Thunder a 1-0 lead.

Stephen Johnson doubled Wichita's lead to 2-0, finishing a rebound on the power play 6:05 into the middle frame.

Adam Pleskach cut the lead in half 11:09 into the third period, sniping Evan Buitenhuis from the right circle for a power-play goal. Pleskach leveled the game 2-2 with 2:45 remaining in regulation, finishing off a net-mouth scramble.

Ryan DaSilva called game, scoring a backhander with 1:39 remaining in the three-on-three overtime frame to give Tulsa a 3-2 overtime win.

The Oilers return home to take on the Wichita Thunder tomorrow, Jan. 22 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. The first 500 kids 12-and-under will receive a free youth jersey, courtesy of York Plumbing.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.