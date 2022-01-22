Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Oilers topped Wichita 3-2 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday night.
Michal Stinil opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, finishing a seam pass to give the Wichita Thunder a 1-0 lead.
Stephen Johnson doubled Wichita's lead to 2-0, finishing a rebound on the power play 6:05 into the middle frame.
Adam Pleskach cut the lead in half 11:09 into the third period, sniping Evan Buitenhuis from the right circle for a power-play goal. Pleskach leveled the game 2-2 with 2:45 remaining in regulation, finishing off a net-mouth scramble.
Ryan DaSilva called game, scoring a backhander with 1:39 remaining in the three-on-three overtime frame to give Tulsa a 3-2 overtime win.
The Oilers return home to take on the Wichita Thunder tomorrow, Jan. 22 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. The first 500 kids 12-and-under will receive a free youth jersey, courtesy of York Plumbing.
