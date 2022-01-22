Americans Fall to Utah 6-3

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost the first game of a three-game weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies by a scores of 6-3 on Friday night at the Maverik Center, in front of an announced crowd of 3, 521.

The Grizzlies scored two goals in the final minute of the opening period to grab their first lead of the game 3-2. The Americans could not get the equalizer as they dropped their fourth game in their last five outings.

Chad Costello and Jared Bethune each had two goals for the Americans for the only Allen offense of the night. With his two goals, Costello remains third overall in the league in scoring, three points behind Blake Winiecki of Florida (42).

The Americans had plenty of chances on the power play on Friday night with seven opportunities, but were only able to score one time.

Zach Hall had two assists in his return to the Allen lineup. Gavin Gould, fresh off his ECHL All-Star appearance had two helpers in defeat.

The Americans and Grizzlies resume the three-game weekend series on Saturday night in Utah. The Americans next home game is January 26th against Rapid City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.