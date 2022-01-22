Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, beat the Trois-Rivières Lions, 2-1, Saturday, Jan. 21 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 25 of 26 shots, while Lions goalie Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo saved 27 of 29.
Reading got on the board first and did so 56 seconds into the game on the power play. A hooking call against Cedric Montminy put the Royals on a power play out of the gate and Trevor Gooch converted on the man-advantage, beating Pagliarulo with a backhand shot to give Reading an early lead, 1-0.
Highlights from the Royals' 2-1 win over the Lions
After a scoreless middle period, the final frame included both teams lighting the lamp. Brayden Low extended the Royals' lead to two with a forehand shot ripped top-shelf into the back of the Lions' net.
Over a minute later into the third period, the Lions tallied their one and only goal of the game as a scrum in front of the net left a loose puck in Hawkey's crease to be tapped in by Olivier Archambault, setting the score at 2-1 where it remained.
Hayden Hawkey saved the final six shots he faced, earning his fifth win of the season in six starts.
The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
UPCOMING GAMES
Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022
- Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Lions Lose a Close One in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Rodeo Night vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move Back into First with 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Second Game in Two Days for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads and Blades Collide for Second Time this Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Steelheads, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Utah 6-3 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena
- Five Unanswered Goals Drown Thunder, 5-2
- Second Period Goal Explosion Leads to 6-4 Win over Worcester
- MLK Day Matchup with Worcester Set for 1:00 p.m. Puck Drop
- All-Star Pritchard Scores First Since December 1 in 2-1 Loss to Railers