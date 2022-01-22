Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, beat the Trois-Rivières Lions, 2-1, Saturday, Jan. 21 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 25 of 26 shots, while Lions goalie Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo saved 27 of 29.

Reading got on the board first and did so 56 seconds into the game on the power play. A hooking call against Cedric Montminy put the Royals on a power play out of the gate and Trevor Gooch converted on the man-advantage, beating Pagliarulo with a backhand shot to give Reading an early lead, 1-0.

Highlights from the Royals' 2-1 win over the Lions

After a scoreless middle period, the final frame included both teams lighting the lamp. Brayden Low extended the Royals' lead to two with a forehand shot ripped top-shelf into the back of the Lions' net.

Over a minute later into the third period, the Lions tallied their one and only goal of the game as a scrum in front of the net left a loose puck in Hawkey's crease to be tapped in by Olivier Archambault, setting the score at 2-1 where it remained.

Hayden Hawkey saved the final six shots he faced, earning his fifth win of the season in six starts.

The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

