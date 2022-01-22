ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Atlanta's Nogard fined, suspended
Atlanta's Luke Nogard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #459, Atlanta at Florida, on Jan. 21.
Nogard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 13:27 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Nogard will miss Atlanta's game at Florida tonight (Jan. 22).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kalamazoo's Vallati fined, suspended
Kalamazoo's Giovanni Vallati has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #468, Kalamazoo at Wheeling, on Jan. 22.
Vallati is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the second period.
Vallati will miss Kalamazoo's game at Indy tonight (Jan. 22).
Adirondack's Kaplan fined, suspended
Adirondack's Jordan Kaplan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #458, Reading at Adirondack, on Jan. 21.
Kaplan was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 14:14 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Kaplan will miss Adirondack's games at Worcester tonight (Jan. 22) and tomorrow (Jan. 23).
Allen's Skeoch fined
Allen's Darian Skeoch has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #467, Allen at Utah, on Jan. 21.
Skeoch is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping infraction at 13:13 of the third period.
