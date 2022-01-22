ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Atlanta's Nogard fined, suspended

Atlanta's Luke Nogard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #459, Atlanta at Florida, on Jan. 21.

Nogard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 13:27 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Nogard will miss Atlanta's game at Florida tonight (Jan. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Vallati fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Giovanni Vallati has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #468, Kalamazoo at Wheeling, on Jan. 22.

Vallati is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the second period.

Vallati will miss Kalamazoo's game at Indy tonight (Jan. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's Kaplan fined, suspended

Adirondack's Jordan Kaplan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #458, Reading at Adirondack, on Jan. 21.

Kaplan was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 14:14 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kaplan will miss Adirondack's games at Worcester tonight (Jan. 22) and tomorrow (Jan. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Skeoch fined

Allen's Darian Skeoch has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #467, Allen at Utah, on Jan. 21.

Skeoch is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping infraction at 13:13 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.