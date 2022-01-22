Perkovich Nets Game-Winner in 3-2 Victory
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Everblades secured a two-game series split on Saturday night with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators at Hertz Arena.
Blake Winiecki put the Blades on a hot start, pushing a backhand shot under the glove hand of Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell for his 100th professional goal. His milestone at 6:16 of the first period was assisted by Joe Pendenza and Xavier Bouchard. The Gladiators' Mike Pelech connected for the team's second shorthanded goal in as many nights to tie the game at one 11:34 into the game. Gabe Guertler (14:13) showcased his stickwork in the low slot for yet another strike with Atlanta down a man as they moved into the first intermission leading 2-1.
The Everblades recorded 14 shots in the second period, but none were able to beat out Nell as the Gladiators remained up by one after 40 minutes of play.
Avery Peterson ended the Blades' scoring drought with a shorthanded breakaway goal as the score became 2-2 with 7:38 to play in the final period. At 18:49, Nathan Perkovich collected the loose change in front of the Gladiators net and stuffed in his 7th goal of the season to clinch the Everblades victory. Florida concludes the weekend with a 20-11-3-3 record while Atlanta sits at 20-15-2-1.
The Everblades will return to Hertz Arena this Wednesday, January 26 for their lone meeting of the season with the Utah Grizzlies. Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5.
