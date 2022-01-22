Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to rebound tonight after last night's 6-4 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. Utah leads the Mountain Division with 48 points. With last night's loss, the Americans have dropped four of their last five games. Two games remain on this road trip before returning home next Wednesday night to play the Rapid City Rush TICKETS.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:40 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 26th vs. Rapid City, 7:05 pm TICKETS

Great Start, Bad Ending: The Allen Americans jumped out to an early lead on Friday night but gave up two goals in the final minute of the first period as the Utah Grizzlies went on to beat the Americans 6-4 in West Valley City. Chad Costello and Jared Bethune each scored two goals in the loss. Allen was unable to take advantage of their seven power play opportunities scoring just one time in seven tries. The two clubs combined for 62 penalty minutes, with 34 of those 62 going to Utah. With the loss on Friday night, the Americans have dropped four of their last five games.

Perry backs up Lavigne on Friday: With Antoine Bibeau still in the NHL with Seattle, and Francis Marotte still up in San Diego (AHL), the Americans claimed goaltender Chase Perry off waivers from Florida this week. The St Paul, Minnesota native was the backup netminder on Friday night behind Hayden Lavigne. Perry is a former draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, going 136th over in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played the majority of last season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Bibeau enters NHL Health and Safety Protocol: Americans Goalie Antoine Bibeau, who was the backup netminder on Monday afternoon in the Seattle Kraken's shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks has entered the NHL's Health and Safety Protocol after a positive test this week. Bibeau leads the Americans in wins this season with six.

ECHL All-Star had two helpers in return: Americans forward Gavin Gould, fresh off his ECHL All-Star appearance in Jacksonville on Monday added two helpers in the Americans 6-4 loss to Utah on Friday night. He is tied for third on the team in scoring with 29 points.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 6-6-2-0

AWAY: 8-6-2-1

OVERALL: 14-12-4-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (17) Chad Costello

Assists: (22) Chad Costello

Points: (39) Chad Costello

+/-: (+11) Kris Myllari

PIM: (59) Dawson Butt

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 13-5-0-0

AWAY: 10-7-1-1

OVERALL: 23-12-1-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (13) Charle Edouard D'Astous and Mason Mannek

Assists: (18) Luke Martin

Points: (30) Charle Edouard D'Astous

+/-: (+21) Luke Martin

PIM: (100) Andrew Nielsen

