Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Ryan DaSilva scored at 5:21 of overtime to help Tulsa climb back and win on Friday night, 3-2, over Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Trailing 2-0 halfway through the third, the Oilers scored three unanswered to take the first of a home-and-home set between the longtime rivals.

Stephen Johnson led the way for Wichita with two points. Michal Stinil collected his fifth of the season in the losing effort.

Early in the first, Stinil put home a pass from David Thomson to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

Stephen Johnson made it 2-0 at 6:05 of the second, finding a rebound off a shot from Stefan Fournier and beat Daniel Mannella on the power play.

In the third, Adam Pleskach scored back-to-back goals to force the game past regulation. His first came on the power play at 11:09. Jay Dickman appeared to get his stick swiped out of his hands, but the official allowed the play to continue. Pleskach skated up the right wing and beat Evan Buitenhuis with a wrist shot for his fifth of the season.

His second came at 17:15 during a net-mouth scramble. Buitenhuis looked like he jumped on top of the puck and was interfered with. The Oilers capitalized and Pleskach recorded his sixth of the year to make it 2-2.

In overtime, DaSilva recorded his fourth of the year to end the contest. He caught a pass near the Thunder line and beat Buitenhuis for the game-winner.

Johnson has goals in back-to-back games and three points over that stretch. Stinil has three points in his last four. Cam Clarke added an assist, giving him helpers in four-straight and points in his last seven.

Wichita heads to Tulsa on Saturday night to face the Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.