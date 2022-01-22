Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (19-15-1) put up a late charge with two tallies but fell short in a 5-2 loss to the Rapid City Rush (18-14-5) on Friday night from The Monument.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Rush came out of the gates with the first tallies of the night, striking up two in the first period: one on a blueline shot and the other on a give-and-go that snuck behind the Steelheads defense. In the second period, the Steelheads posted more pressure early in the frame, but the Rush added another tally, this time on the power play on a deflection, to make it 3-0 leading to the third period. The Rush added one more before the Steelheads found life late thanks to two tallies by Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (15:45 3rd; 17:15 3rd) to draw within two, 4-2. However, an empty net goal sealed the game in the 5-2 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. RC - Jake Wahlin (two goals)

2. RC - Brett Gravelle (goal, assist)

3. RC - Dillon Kelley (32-34 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (F) - two goals

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk earned another multi-goal game, his second in back-to-back weekends. His two goals moves him to second on the team with 13 tallies.

- Mason Mitchell: In his first game with the Steelheads, Mitchell earned primary assists on both goals late in the game. He now owns 12 points in 19 games with Idaho and Cincinnati.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads faltered in their opening game of the weekend for the fifth-straight week, however the team has made up for it in the following night. During that time, the Steelheads have won three of four games after dropping the weekend-opener, including a 6-3 win last Saturday in Utah and a 5-2 victory over Rapid City on December 17. The Steelheads are 7-4-0-0 on Saturdays this season as well as 7-3-0-0 when playing back-to-back nights.

ATTENDANCE: 2,986

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Rush play their second of three games on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:05 p.m. from The Monument. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" & FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.