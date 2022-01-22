Cyclones Blanked by Komets
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Fort Wayne, IN- Mario Culina made 29 saves for his first career shutout, helping the Komets blank the Cyclones, 4-0, inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday night.
The Cyclones drop their fourth straight game and enter the second half of the 2021-22 season with a 20-15-1-0 record. Fort Wayne has won two straight and jump a point ahead of the Cyclones in the Central Division standings with a 19-12-4-0 record.
- After a four game suspension caused by actions at the end of the last game between the Cyclones and Komets, Will Graber returned to the lineup for Fort Wayne and scored twice in 11 seconds. Graber received a pass to the slot from Shawn Boudrias to march in and get a puck past Cyclones net minder Brendan Bonello 7:20 into the game. Graber raced ahead for a breakaways just 11 seconds later and was hauled down and awarded a penalty shot where he scored his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-0.
- Fort Wayne doubled its lead in the second period, beginning with Boudrias' goal early in the frame. The Komets forward chased a loose puck down the ice and found it behind the net of Bonello, wrapping around a backhander through the legs for the 3-0 edge. Sean Bonar came in relief following the goal. Bonello finished the night with eight saves.
- Darien Kielb scored the game's final goal 12:23 into the second frame from a left point drive that went past Bonar with traffic in front. It was Kielb's first professional goal.
- The Cyclones biggest positive from the game was their penalty kill. The club killed off six Fort Wayne power plays throughout the night, including a five minute major to Jesse Schultz and three minutes of time as part of Jack Van Boekel's major penalty. Both Van Boekel and Schultz were assessed five minute majors and game misconducts in the third period.
- Bonar stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief. Culina made 29 saves for the shutout; the first of his career and second win of his season.
The Cyclones return home to begin a five game homestand Wednesday night, starting with the Wheeling Nailers.
Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Middle Game 4-1 over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Fall 4-2 to the Mavericks - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tulsa Shuts Down Thunder on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Victorious 3-2 over Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Drop Overtime Thriller - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalamazoo Can't Complete Comeback in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Goal Lifts Iowa, 4-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mannella Grabs Shutout in Cruical Win over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Widmar Scores with 2:37 Left to Sink Wheeling, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Blanked by Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Perkovich Nets Game-Winner in 3-2 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Glads Lose Late Lead in Weekend Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Five-Goal Night Gives Indy Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Lions Lose a Close One in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Rodeo Night vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move Back into First with 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Second Game in Two Days for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads and Blades Collide for Second Time this Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Steelheads, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Utah 6-3 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.