Cyclones Blanked by Komets

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Fort Wayne, IN- Mario Culina made 29 saves for his first career shutout, helping the Komets blank the Cyclones, 4-0, inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday night.

The Cyclones drop their fourth straight game and enter the second half of the 2021-22 season with a 20-15-1-0 record. Fort Wayne has won two straight and jump a point ahead of the Cyclones in the Central Division standings with a 19-12-4-0 record.

- After a four game suspension caused by actions at the end of the last game between the Cyclones and Komets, Will Graber returned to the lineup for Fort Wayne and scored twice in 11 seconds. Graber received a pass to the slot from Shawn Boudrias to march in and get a puck past Cyclones net minder Brendan Bonello 7:20 into the game. Graber raced ahead for a breakaways just 11 seconds later and was hauled down and awarded a penalty shot where he scored his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

- Fort Wayne doubled its lead in the second period, beginning with Boudrias' goal early in the frame. The Komets forward chased a loose puck down the ice and found it behind the net of Bonello, wrapping around a backhander through the legs for the 3-0 edge. Sean Bonar came in relief following the goal. Bonello finished the night with eight saves.

- Darien Kielb scored the game's final goal 12:23 into the second frame from a left point drive that went past Bonar with traffic in front. It was Kielb's first professional goal.

- The Cyclones biggest positive from the game was their penalty kill. The club killed off six Fort Wayne power plays throughout the night, including a five minute major to Jesse Schultz and three minutes of time as part of Jack Van Boekel's major penalty. Both Van Boekel and Schultz were assessed five minute majors and game misconducts in the third period.

- Bonar stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief. Culina made 29 saves for the shutout; the first of his career and second win of his season.

The Cyclones return home to begin a five game homestand Wednesday night, starting with the Wheeling Nailers.

