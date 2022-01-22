Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies forward Nick Henry

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies forward Nick Henry(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Goaltender Trent Miner were each reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

In 15 games this season Boucher has 18 points (10 goals, 8 assists). He was the ECHL Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 when he lead the Grizzlies with 25 goals and 52 points. In 74 career games with the Grizzlies the second year pro has 70 points (35 goals and 35 assists).

Henry appeared in 2 games for Utah last weekend vs Idaho. Henry has appeared in 79 career games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and has played in 10 games with Utah over the last 3 seasons.

Miner leads the ECHL with 4 shutouts this season. He is tied with Peyton Jones for the team lead with 8 wins. In 21 professional games Miner has 5 shutouts.

The first place Grizzlies host the Allen Americans on Saturday night at 7:10 pm and Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. Utah has the 4th best points percentage in the 27 team league and they play an exciting, fast paced brand of hockey. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.