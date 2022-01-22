Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-14-0-0) ran into a Wheeling Nailers (18-14-1-0) team that claimed revenge and lost by a score of 6-2 at WesBanco Arena on Friday.

From the moment the puck dropped, Wheeling was committed to playing a more physical style than it did on Jan. 8 when Kalamazoo routed the Nailers (5-1) on the road.

Tanner Sorenson (12) pulled the K-Wings even at one with his goal at 12:59 of the first, assisted by Logan Lambdin (6) and Zach Jordan (5), but the Nailers went on a roll after that.

Wheeling pumped in five unanswered, with four goals coming in the second, and three by way of the power play in the same frame to put the game out of reach.

Raymond Brice (8) netted his first short-handed goal of the season at the 4:33 mark of the third, assisted by Justin Taylor (17) and Justin Murray (7), for the only score of the final 20 minutes.

Trevor Gorsuch (8-8) made 27 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo heads to Indy (15-15-2-2) for the first leg of a home-and-home series with the Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.