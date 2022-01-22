Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







After a 21-day midseason break due to cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19, the Growlers returned to the ice in Independence, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Mavericks Friday night where the Growlers skated to a 9-4 victory in front of 2,821 fans at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

Zach O'Brien opened the scoring with a powerplay goal 11:23 into the first period when he ripped a one-timer past Mavericks goaltender Daniil Chechele. Garret Clarke of the Mavericks responded just 3 minutes later to tie the game at 1 after he slid the puck past Growlers Goalie Andrew D'Agostini, who joined the club just a day earlier.

The second period was a goal-scoring clinic as both clubs combined for 6 goals. The scoring rush was led by Orrin Centazzo and Isaac Johnson who both recorded 2 goals in the frame, Ben Finklestein added the 5th Growlers goal of the period. With just 50 seconds left in the frame, the Mavericks responded with a goal of their own as Marcus Crawford potted a powerplay goal. The Growlers took a 6-2 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play.

Zach O'Brien kept the Growlers scoring mode engaged as he found the back of the net ten minutes into the final period of play with his second of the game, tucking the puck short-side on Mavericks goalie Andrew Shortridge who started the third period in relief of Daniil Chechele. Shortridge continued to face an onslaught of goalscoring when Orrin Centazzo deflected a point shot from Noel Hoefenmayer to register his first Growlers hat trick. The Mavericks responded with two quick goals from Ben Johnson and Willie Corrin but Isaac Johnson, clearly jealous of Centazzo's Hat Trick, blasted in his own third goal of the game to cap off a 9-4 victory for the well-rested Growlers.

Quick Hits

The Growlers went 5-for-8 on the power play. That's the most PPG scored by one team in a game this season.

Orrin Centazzo and Issac Johnson both registered Hat-Tricks. Orrin Centazzo finished with 5 points (3g, 2a)

Andrew D'Agostini made 23 saves in his Growlers debut.

Three Stars

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. NFL - I. Johnson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.