Lions Lose a Close One in Reading
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions lost a close one in Reading on Saturday afternoon, with the Royals notching a 2-1 victory.
The Royals opened the scoring early in the first period with a Trevor Gooch goal.
After a scoreless second period, Royals forward Brayden Low doubled the lead for the home team in the third. Near the end of the game it was Lions leading scorer Olivier Archambault narrowing the margin, but it was a case of too little, too late.
Final score: Reading Royals - 2, Trois Rivières Lions - 1.
The Lions next game is Sunday afternoon with the second game of this two-game set against the Royals in Reading.
