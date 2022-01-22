Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Jacksonville Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis handles the puck vs. the South Carolina Stingrays
(Jacksonville Icemen)
South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen
Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Infromation: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV
About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Stingrays meet for the second of three meetings scheduled for the weekend that will conclude on Sunday afternoon in North Charleston. Jacksonville edged South Carolina on Friday with a tight 2-1 victory. The win propelled the Icemen back atop the South Division and the Icemen hold a one point edge over the second place Florida Everblades.
Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 7-2-0-1, while also leading the All-Time series by a slim margin of 27-22-0-3.
About the Icemen: The Icemen are an impressive 12-1-1 in their last 14 games and are 18-3-1 in their last 22 contests. In addition, Jacksonville has allowed three or fewer goals in 12 straight games and have allowed one or less goals in six of those contests. The Icemen lead the ECHL in goals-against per game at 2.30 and are averaging just 1.54 goals-against during their last 12 games.
About the Stingrays: After going a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in last night's game, South Carolina currently holds the league's top penalty kill unit at 85.7 percent. Subsuquently, the Icemen are ranked second on penalty kill at 85.5 percent. Last night, newcomer Barret Kirwin registered his first career points (assist) on the first professional goal for Nick Issacsson.
Upcoming Home Games
Wednesday, February 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 12, vs, Greenville, 7:00 p.m.
Visit www.jaxicemen.com for more ticket and team information!
