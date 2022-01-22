Tulsa Shuts Down Thunder on Saturday Night

TULSA, OK - Tulsa scored twice in the third period to break open a scoreless game to knock off Wichita, 2-0, on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Evan Buitenhuis made 41 saves in the losing effort for the Thunder.

Carson Denomie broke the deadlock at 6:05 of the third. He caught a pass off the rush from Ryan DaSilva and beat Buitenhuis for his fourth of the year.

At 16:08, Jack Doremus took a shot from the right circle during a three-on-two and Dylan Sadowy put home a rebound to make it 2-0.

Carter Johnson led the way for the Thunder with nine shots on net while Jay Dickman had seven.

Wichita returns home to close out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.

