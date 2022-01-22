Tulsa Shuts Down Thunder on Saturday Night
January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Tulsa scored twice in the third period to break open a scoreless game to knock off Wichita, 2-0, on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Evan Buitenhuis made 41 saves in the losing effort for the Thunder.
Carson Denomie broke the deadlock at 6:05 of the third. He caught a pass off the rush from Ryan DaSilva and beat Buitenhuis for his fourth of the year.
At 16:08, Jack Doremus took a shot from the right circle during a three-on-two and Dylan Sadowy put home a rebound to make it 2-0.
Carter Johnson led the way for the Thunder with nine shots on net while Jay Dickman had seven.
Wichita returns home to close out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022
- Growlers Fall 4-2 to the Mavericks - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tulsa Shuts Down Thunder on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Victorious 3-2 over Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Drop Overtime Thriller - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalamazoo Can't Complete Comeback in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Goal Lifts Iowa, 4-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mannella Grabs Shutout in Cruical Win over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Widmar Scores with 2:37 Left to Sink Wheeling, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Blanked by Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Perkovich Nets Game-Winner in 3-2 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Glads Lose Late Lead in Weekend Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Five-Goal Night Gives Indy Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gooch, Low Propel Royals over Lions in First-Ever Meeting at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Brodeur, Santos Lead Mariners to Gritty Win over Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Lions Lose a Close One in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Boucher, Henry and Miner Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Rodeo Night vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Marlies Assign Goaltender Ian Scott to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Move Back into First with 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Second Game in Two Days for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Bounce Back Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads and Blades Collide for Second Time this Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Penner and Company Leads Grizz to 6-4 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Steelheads, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Utah 6-3 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Opens Weekend with OT Loss vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Late Comeback Surge Stifled, Steelheads Slip 5-2 to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Win Fourth Overtime Game of the Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Falls Short in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Score 9 Goals in Missouri - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.