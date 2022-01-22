Grizzlies Gameday: Miner, Boucher and Henry Return for Saturday Showdown

January 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen Americans (14-12-4-1, 33 points, .532 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (23-12-1-1, 48 points, .649 Win %)

Saturday, January 22, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second game of a baseball style 3 game series against the Allen Americans. It's the 4th of 5 season meetings between the clubs. Utah won in overtime in 2 games at Allen on October 30th and 31st and last night the Grizzlies won 6-4. Utah has done a solid job protecting home ice as they are 13-5 at Maverik Center this season, outscoring opponents 68 to 46.

Grizz in First Place

Utah has a winning percentage of .649 and is in first place in the Mountain Division. Allen has a .532 winning percentage which is 5th best in the division. The Grizz have the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference, trailing only Toledo, who has a .727 win %. Utah currently has the 4th best points % in the league.

Transactions: Jones and Miner Switch Places and Boucher & Henry Return

Goaltender Trent Miner was reassigned to the Grizzlies and goaltender Peyton Jones was called up to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. He saved 28 of 31 in a 6-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads on January 17th. Miner played against Allen on October 30th saving 22 of 25 in a 4-3 overtime win. The next afternoon he relieved Jones and saved all 20 in the second half of Utah's 5-4 overtime victory on Halloween. Miner and Jones both have 8 wins for Utah this season, which is tied for the team lead.

Forwards Matthew Boucher and Nick Henry also come back to Utah after a 4 day stint in Colorado.

Recent Transactions

January 22, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah. Peyton Jones Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

January 18, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 16, 2022 - Trent Miner reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 15, 2022 - Nick Henry and Andrew Nielsen reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 14, 2022 - Nate Clurman reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Ryan Orgel was released.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues to Score

D'Astous was named to the 2022 league All-Star team. He participated in the All-Star Classic and had 1 assist and a +4 rating in the ECHL All-Stars 14-7 win over the Jacksonville Icemen. D'Astous is tied for the team lead with 13 goals, despite playing in only 26 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals and power play goals (4). D'Astous won the game in overtime at Allen on October 30, 2021. The most dramatic goal he has scored this season came on January 5th at Idaho when he scored with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to give Utah a 2-1 win. In 7 games in January D'Astous has 9 points (1 goal, 8 assists). Charle has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. He has a point in 20 different games this season, which leads the club.

The Grizzlies are Full of Positives

The Grizzlies as a team are a +160 this season. Luke martin leads the club with a +21 rating, which is 2nd best in the league. Charle-Edouard D'Astous is a +18. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen are each a +15. Last night Zac Robbins, Mason Mannek and Martin were each a +3 in the 6-4 win. Martin is a +9 in 8 games in January. Connor McDonald was a +12 in 12 games in December.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 54 to 34 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 405 to 378 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 46. In the 3 games vs Allen the Grizz have outscored Allen 6 to 4 in the second period.

Mannek and Penner Have Shown Up Every Night

Tyler Penner had 2 goals and 1 assist last night and Mason Mannek got Utah's first Gordie Howe Hat Trick of the season in Utah's 6-4 win on Jan. 21 vs Allen. Both players are the only 2 to have appeared in all 37 games. Mannek is tied for the team lead with 13 goals. Penner is 1 of 7 players to have a double digit goal season with 10. Penner has scored the first goal in a game 3 different times.

Season Series vs Allen

Utah is 3-0 vs Allen this season, winning both games in overtime. Last season Utah faced Allen 18 times in the regular season and another 3 times in the playoffs. Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 7 points in 3 games vs Allen (3 goals, 4 assists). Tyler Penner (3 goals, 1 assist), Mason Mannek (2 goals, 2 assists) and Matthew Boucher (2 goals, 2 assists) each has 4 points.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 49 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Allen went 1 for 3. Connor Graham, Tyler Penner and Quinn Ryan each scored for Utah.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime. Boucher also had 2 assists. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists. Utah overcame a 4-0 deficit for the comeback win.

Friday, January 21, 2022 - Allen 4 Utah 6 - Tyler Penner had 2 goals and 1 assist. Ben Tardif, Brian Bowen and Mason Mannek each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mannek had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Cole Kehler saved 24 of 28 in the win. Utah outshot Allen 32 to 28. Chad Costello and Jared Bethune each had 2 goals for Allen and Gavin Gould and Zach Hall each had 2 assists.

Welcome Home Coach Colley

Former Grizzlies Head Coach Kevin Colley is back in town as an Assistant Coach with the Allen Americans. Colley led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in all 5 seasons as coach from 2009-2013. Colley had a 157-152-51 with Utah.

Last Week's Games

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trey Bradley 2 goals. Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 25 in net. Bradley and Luke Martin were a +3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Boucher were a +2. Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 25.

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Idaho 6 Utah 0 - AJ White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk each had 2 goals.

Monday, January 17, 2022 - Idaho 3 Utah 6 - Mason Mannek 1 goal, 2 assists. Quinn Ryan 1 goal, 1 assist. Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Christian Simeone and Connor McDonald added goals. Gehrett Sargis and Luke Martin had 2 assists. Nate Clurman had a +3 rating. Trent Miner saved 28 of 31. Utah outshot Idaho 35 to 31.

This Week's Games

Allen 4 Utah 6 - Utah has won 8 of their last 9 home games.

Allen at Utah - Saturday, January 22, 2022. 7:10 pm.

Allen at Utah - Sunday, January 23, 2022. 1:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 13 goals and 30 points. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 4 power play goals. Trey Bradley leads the league with 4 shorthanded goals. Luke Martin is 2nd in the league in plus/minus at +21.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 23-12-1-1

Home record: 13-5. Utah has outscored opponents 68 to 46 at home.

Road record: 10-7-1-1

Win percentage: .649. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 48.

Last 10: 6-3-0-1.

Goals per game: 3.51 (5th) Goals for: 130.

Goals against per game: 3.00 (8th) Goals Against: 111.

Shots per game: 32.89 (7th)

Shots against per game: 30.59 (12th)

Power Play: 20 for 111 - 18.0 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 113 for 150- 75.3 % (Tied 25th)

Penalty Minutes: 557. 15.05 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 13 (Tied 1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 11-5-0-1. Utah has scored first in 17 of 37 games this season. Utah is 12-7-1 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-2-1-1. 10 of the 36 games have been decided by 1. 12 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous/Mason Mannek (13).

Assists: Luke Martin (18)

Points: D'Astous (30)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+21) - 2nd in the league.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (100)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (11)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (7).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley (4) - leads league.

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (112)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (9 for 44). 20.5 %. - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Bowen/D'Astous/Ryan (3).

Wins: Peyton Jones/Trent Miner (8).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 28 54 45 3 0 130 Utah Grizzlies 403 405 388 21 1220

Opposition 34 34 41 1 1 111 Opposition 365 378 376 12 1134

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Mason Mannek (2) Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luke Martin, Tyler Penner, Ben Tardif (1).

Assist Streaks: Mason Mannek, Quinn Ryan (2) Bowen, Joey Colatarci, D'Astous, Penner, Zac Robbins, Tardif (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Burzan, Mannek, Martin, Ryan (2)

Matthew Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 13 games.

Trey Bradley has 10 goals and 3 assists in his last 13 games. Bradley leads the club with 10 multiple point games.

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 8 of his last 19 games. Tardif has a point in 13 of his 19 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 7 of his last 10 games. Tardif has 8 points in 8 games in January (3 goals, 5 assists).

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. He has a point in 20 different games for Utah this season. In 7 games in January D'Astous has 9 points (1 goal, 8 assists) and a +4 rating. D'Astous has 39 shots on goal in 7 games in January.

Luke Martin has 9 points in 8 games in January (3 goals, 6 assists). Martin is a +9 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 7 of his last 9.

Mason Mannek has 9 points in 8 games in January (4 goals, 5 assists). Mannek has 2 straight multiple point games.

Luka Burzan has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Burzan has missed the last 8 games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley

9: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

8: Ben Tardif

7: Luke Martin.

6: Brian Bowen, Brandon Cutler. Mason Mannek.

5: Matthew Boucher, Tyler Penner.

4: Andrew Nielsen.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored 13 shorthanded goals this season which is tied for the most in the league. The Grizz are 9-2 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 16-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 54 to 34 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 22-5-1-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 68 to 46 at home this season. Utah's 130 goals are the most in the league. Their 48 standings points are tied with Toledo for the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 11-4-1-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 21-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-8-1 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is tied with Atlanta for the most in the league. The Grizz are 14-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 16-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.