Parker Ford Scores Twice In Moose Win

The Manitoba Moose (12-13-0-0) rematched with the Iowa Wild (12-14-1-1) on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Wild the previous night.

Neither side was able to find twine in the opening 20 minutes of play. All eight Moose shots were taken by different skaters, while Iowa was led by both Simon Johansson and Kevin Conley, who each recorded a pair. Collin Delia ended the frame with nine stops, while Zane McIntyre countered with eight of his own.

The Moose opened the scoring at the 7:30 mark of the middle stanza. Nicholas Jones sprung Brad Lambert, who streaked down the ice on a breakaway. McIntyre made the initial stop and the rebound was left in the crease for Parker Ford, who barrelled in and cleaned up the chance. Manitoba added to its lead six and half minutes later. With Manitoba on the penalty kill, C.J Suess and Kyle Capobianco attacked on an odd-man rush. The Suess shot was stopped off a brilliant save from McIntyre and the rebound popped out to Capobianco, who skated to the middle of the ice and found twine. Manitoba outshot Iowa 9-8 in the middle frame and took a 2-0 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

Manitoba pushed ahead 3-0 just 38 seconds into the final period. Simon Lundmark sprung Ford, who made his way into the offensive zone before finding the top corner for his second of the night. The Moose struck again just past the halfway point of the period. With Manitoba on the power play, Jeff Malott attempted to stuff the puck home in front. The rebound bounced to the side of the cage, where Lambert was waiting to fire it home. Iowa broke up Delia's shutout bid with under five minutes left on a Nic Petan power play tally. The Moose struck right back just under a minute later. With the Moose back on the penalty kill and the Iowa net empty, Nicholas Jones and Kristian Reichel went on the attack, with the latter finding the empty net. Iowa added one more power play goal off the stick off Sammy Walker with five seconds left. The horn ended the contest shortly after, with the Moose skating away with a 5-2 win. Delia notched the road victory and finished with 21 saves, while McIntyre was hit with the loss and made 19 stops of his own.

Moose Forward Parker Ford

"I thought our first two periods were great. We got out to an early lead and then in the third period we were able to get the job done. We would've like to have gotten the shutout, but it happens."

Brad Lambert has four points (2G, 2A) over his past two games played

Lambert is the first Moose skater this season to reach 10 goals

Kyle Capobianco's shorthanded goal is the first of his AHL career

Parker Ford recorded his first AHL multi-goal game

Jeff Malott has four assists over his past four games

Nikita Chibrikov has tallied two points (1G, 1A) his past two contests

Kristian Reichel notched his second multi-point game of the season

Nicholas Jones posted his second multi-point outing of the season

The Moose return home for a contest against the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Dec. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. It's the Shut Out Hunger Game, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Harvest Manitoba.

