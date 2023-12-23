Condors Top Firebirds in Overtime

Seth Griffith's overtime winner gives the Condors five of a possible six points heading into Christmas.

The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-2, 22pts) got an overtime winner from Seth Griffith (3rd) and knocked off the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-9-2, 30pts) on Saturday. Philip Broberg and Lane Pederson had the helpers on the goal. The win gave the Condors five of a possible six points on the week (2-0-1).

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 37 of 38 in the win. Alex Peters (1st) scored his first of the season to open the scoring in the second period.

Griffith is now five points shy of the Condors all-time AHL scoring mark.

