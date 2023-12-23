American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
Henderson Silver Knights forward Grigori Denisenko has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game on Dec. 22 vs. San Jose.
Denisenko will miss Henderson's games tonight (Dec. 23) vs. San Jose and Wednesday (Dec. 27) at Bakersfield.
Manitoba Moose forward Jeffrey Viel has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game on Dec. 22 at Iowa.
Viel will miss Manitoba's game tonight (Dec. 23) at Iowa.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Morning Skate Report: December 23, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Simon Edvinsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #27: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win in Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Doubled up by Bruins for Third Straight Loss - Rochester Americans
- Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.