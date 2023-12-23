American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Henderson Silver Knights forward Grigori Denisenko has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game on Dec. 22 vs. San Jose.

Denisenko will miss Henderson's games tonight (Dec. 23) vs. San Jose and Wednesday (Dec. 27) at Bakersfield.

Manitoba Moose forward Jeffrey Viel has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game on Dec. 22 at Iowa.

Viel will miss Manitoba's game tonight (Dec. 23) at Iowa.

