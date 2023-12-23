Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego

December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif - For the first time in franchise history, the Rockford IceHogs beat the San Diego Gulls with a stunning 3-2 overtime win on Friday night at Pechanga Arena as David Gust netted the game-winning overtime goal.

After Trevor Carrick's game-tying goal with just 20 seconds left in the third period, Gust beat the Gulls' netminder Calle Clang on a one-on-one breakaway and netted the overtime winner (1:24).

Rockford's special teams came back to life as the Hogs were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and tallied two power-play goals in the second stanza.

The IceHogs fell into trouble early in the first period with back-to-back penalties resulting in a five-and-a-half-minute penalty kill. After Josh Healey's interference minor (1:57) and Nolan Allen's double minor for high-sticking (3:27), Rockford fended off the Gulls' short 5-on-3 power play, and rookie goaltender Drew Commesso denied all of San Diego's seven shots on goal.

The Gulls gave the Hogs a pair of power-play opportunities later in the frame when Trevor Carrick (10:24) and Nathan Gaucher (14:09) were charged with tripping minors, but Rockford was unable to capitalize on the man advantage, and the first period remained scoreless.

Striking first with two power-play goals, the IceHogs took a 2-0 lead to start the middle frame and ignite the scoring action. Netting his third goal of the season in a Rockford sweater, Jackson Cates ripped a one-timer from the right circle after Gust dug the puck out of a cluster on the near boards and shuttled a pass to Ethan Del Mastro in the high slot to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead (3:49).

Later in the second, San Diego's Drew Helleson was called for a tripping minor (7:34) and sent the Hogs onto the man advantage again. Catching a pass from Brett Seney below the goal line, Boris Katchouk buried a wrister through a screen from the high slot behind Clang to extend Rockford's lead to 2-0 (8:46).

San Diego cut the IceHogs' lead in half to 2-1 just 13 seconds later when Nikita Nesterenko dropped to one knee in the right circle and blasted the puck past the glove of Commesso (8:59).

With just 20 seconds left in what appeared to be a scoreless final frame, Carrick tied the contest 2-2 with a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic in front of the net and sent the game to overtime (19:40).

Commesso was stout in the net and stopped 29 of the Gulls' 31 shots.

Today

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Gulls 12/22/23

Play

Next Home Game: Screw City Youth Jersey Giveaway

The IceHogs players will wear specialty Screw City jerseys on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m., and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a Screw City youth jersey that is a replica of the Screw City jerseys the IceHogs will be wearing! Screw City Night is presented by media partners WIFR, 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X . It's also a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday with media partner Power 106.3, where you can score a ticket and two drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.