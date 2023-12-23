Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif - For the first time in franchise history, the Rockford IceHogs beat the San Diego Gulls with a stunning 3-2 overtime win on Friday night at Pechanga Arena as David Gust netted the game-winning overtime goal.
After Trevor Carrick's game-tying goal with just 20 seconds left in the third period, Gust beat the Gulls' netminder Calle Clang on a one-on-one breakaway and netted the overtime winner (1:24).
Rockford's special teams came back to life as the Hogs were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and tallied two power-play goals in the second stanza.
The IceHogs fell into trouble early in the first period with back-to-back penalties resulting in a five-and-a-half-minute penalty kill. After Josh Healey's interference minor (1:57) and Nolan Allen's double minor for high-sticking (3:27), Rockford fended off the Gulls' short 5-on-3 power play, and rookie goaltender Drew Commesso denied all of San Diego's seven shots on goal.
The Gulls gave the Hogs a pair of power-play opportunities later in the frame when Trevor Carrick (10:24) and Nathan Gaucher (14:09) were charged with tripping minors, but Rockford was unable to capitalize on the man advantage, and the first period remained scoreless.
Striking first with two power-play goals, the IceHogs took a 2-0 lead to start the middle frame and ignite the scoring action. Netting his third goal of the season in a Rockford sweater, Jackson Cates ripped a one-timer from the right circle after Gust dug the puck out of a cluster on the near boards and shuttled a pass to Ethan Del Mastro in the high slot to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead (3:49).
Later in the second, San Diego's Drew Helleson was called for a tripping minor (7:34) and sent the Hogs onto the man advantage again. Catching a pass from Brett Seney below the goal line, Boris Katchouk buried a wrister through a screen from the high slot behind Clang to extend Rockford's lead to 2-0 (8:46).
San Diego cut the IceHogs' lead in half to 2-1 just 13 seconds later when Nikita Nesterenko dropped to one knee in the right circle and blasted the puck past the glove of Commesso (8:59).
With just 20 seconds left in what appeared to be a scoreless final frame, Carrick tied the contest 2-2 with a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic in front of the net and sent the game to overtime (19:40).
Commesso was stout in the net and stopped 29 of the Gulls' 31 shots.
Today
IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Gulls 12/22/23
Play
Next Home Game: Screw City Youth Jersey Giveaway
The IceHogs players will wear specialty Screw City jerseys on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m., and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a Screw City youth jersey that is a replica of the Screw City jerseys the IceHogs will be wearing! Screw City Night is presented by media partners WIFR, 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X . It's also a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday with media partner Power 106.3, where you can score a ticket and two drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $20.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023
- Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win in Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Doubled up by Bruins for Third Straight Loss - Rochester Americans
- Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.