Wolves Extend Points Streak in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Wolves wrapped up a four-game homestand when they faced the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Isaac Ratcliffe and Rocco Grimaldi scored and Antti Raanta was strong in goal but in the end, the Wolves fell 3-2 to the Admirals in overtime to see their three-game winning streak snapped. Chicago did extend its points streak to five contests.
Zach L'Heureux notched the game-winner in overtime for Milwaukee, which defeated the Wolves for the third time in four meetings this season.
After a scoreless first period, Milwaukee opened the scoring early in the second on a goal by Egor Afanasyev. The lead was short-lived as Ratcliffe struck while the Wolves were on the power play to even the score at 1-1.
Ratcliffe's redirection of a Cory Conacher pass attempt eluded Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov for Ratcliffe's fifth goal of the season. Conacher and Ronan Seeley were awarded assists on the score. It marked the ninth game in a row that the Wolves have recorded a power-play goal.
In the third, Milwaukee again seized the lead on L'Heureux's first goal of the game early on.
The Wolves answered once again while on the power play. This time, Grimaldi took a feed from Vasily Ponomarev and rocketed a one-timer from between the circles that sailed past Askarov to the glove side. In addition to Ponomarev, Chris Terry picked up an assist on Grimaldi's team-leading 15th goal of the season.
L'Heureux ended it in overtime when he solved Raanta on a breakaway.
Raanta (24 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Askarov (19 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
The Wolves now stand at 8-13-2-2 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 15-9-1-0.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).
