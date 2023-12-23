Monsters Claim Fifth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Comets
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 3-2 on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Utica's Graeme Clarke scored on the power play at 18:22 of the first period leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Roman Ahcan notched a tally just 1:53 into the middle frame off feeds from Cameron Butler and Owen Sillinger evening the score. Jake Gaudet recorded a marker at 10:09 assisted by Ahcan, but the Comets responded with power-play goal from Kyle Criscuolo at 18:17 tying the game 2-2 heading into the final intermission. Carson Meyer converted on the man advantage at 13:28 of the third period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Marcus Bjork putting the Monsters ahead and bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 20 saves for the win while Utica's Nico Daws stopped 32 shots in defeat.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 1 - - 3 UTC 1 1 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 35 1/2 3/5 29 min / 9 inf UTC 22 2/5 1/2 23 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan W 20 2 4-3-1 UTC Daws L 32 3 1-2-0 Cleveland Record: 19-7-1-0, 1st North Division Utica Record: 10-11-3-0, 6th North Division
