Monsters Claim Fifth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Comets

December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 3-2 on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Utica's Graeme Clarke scored on the power play at 18:22 of the first period leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Roman Ahcan notched a tally just 1:53 into the middle frame off feeds from Cameron Butler and Owen Sillinger evening the score. Jake Gaudet recorded a marker at 10:09 assisted by Ahcan, but the Comets responded with power-play goal from Kyle Criscuolo at 18:17 tying the game 2-2 heading into the final intermission. Carson Meyer converted on the man advantage at 13:28 of the third period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Marcus Bjork putting the Monsters ahead and bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 20 saves for the win while Utica's Nico Daws stopped 32 shots in defeat.

After the holiday break, the Monsters return home to host the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 1 - - 3 UTC 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 35 1/2 3/5 29 min / 9 inf UTC 22 2/5 1/2 23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan W 20 2 4-3-1 UTC Daws L 32 3 1-2-0 Cleveland Record: 19-7-1-0, 1st North Division Utica Record: 10-11-3-0, 6th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.