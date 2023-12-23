Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (9-10-2, 20pts) responded three times to force overtime, but fell 4-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners (16-8-2, 34pts) on Friday. Jayden Grubbe (4th), Xavier Bourgault (4th), and Raphael Lavoie (9th) had the goals for the Condors. Grubbe has points in three straight and goals in two straight. Ty Tullio earned an assist and now has five points (1g-4a) in seven games this season.
The Condors are in Coachella Valley to take on the Firebirds Saturday at 6 p.m. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV.
