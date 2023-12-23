Wranglers Win in Colorado

Back on track.

The Wranglers picked up a 2-1 win against the Colorado Eagles at Blue Arena on Friday night, ending their four-game skid.

Ben Jones scored his ninth goal of the season - and leads the team with 21 points - while Mitch McLain notched the game-winning goal on the powerplay.

Dustin Wolf (11-4-0-2) was solid between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 31 shots to pick up his 11th win of the season.

The ice was tilted towards the Colorado end in the first period, as the Wranglers outshot the Eagles 14-7 in the opening frame.

Scoreless at the break.

The Wranglers would open the scoring in the second period.

At the 1:46 mark, off a faceoff win and a turnover in the offensive zone, Jones picked up the puck behind the net and stepped out front, firing a shot on goal that eluded Trent Miner.

1-0.

Colorado would answer back less than two minutes later at 3:05, as Matthew Steinburg scored his second of the season with a quick shot off the rush.

Tie game 1-1.

The Wranglers got a powerplay chance midway through the middle frame and they took advantage.

At the 9:45 mark, Rory Kerins sent a shot through traffic that was eventually shoveled into the net by McLain, who was parked in front.

2-1 Wranglers.

The Wranglers managed the puck well and were aided by a solid netminding effort from Wolf, who shut the door in the final frame.

2-1 final.

The Wranglers are right back at it against the Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

Puck drop: 3:05 pm MST.

