Silver Knights Head Into Holiday Break With 3-2 Win Over Barracuda
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 3-2, Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.
The Barracuda jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the first period.
Mason Morelli put the Knights on the board late with under a minute to go in the first period. After Sheldon Rempal stole the puck from San Jose behind the net, he passed it to Morelli at the hash marks. Morelli fired it in to bring Henderson back within one.
The Silver Knights would tie the game at the 12:12 mark of the second period. Tyler Benson found himself alone in front of the net where he received a pass from Adam Cracknell and Benson deposited the puck into the net. Brandon Hickey also recorded an assist on the play.
Henderson broke the tie and took a 3-2 lead at the 16:29 mark of the third period. Gage Quinney scored on a breakaway off a pass from Sheldon Rempal. Brandon Hickey also received an assist. Quiney's goal would hold up as the game winner.
The Silver Knights are back in action December 27 in Bakersfield to take on the Condors. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game for the radio feed or on AHL TV.
