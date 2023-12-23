Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko and Lapierre to Hershey
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals have loaned forwards Ivan Miroshnichenko and Hendrix Lapierre to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Miroshnichenko, the Capitals' first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, logging 10:14 of ice time. Miroshnichenko has appeared in three games with Washington this season and has averaged 9:33 of ice time.
The 6'0", 192-pound forward has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 27 games in his first season with Hershey. Miroshnichenko leads Bears rookies in goals, assists and points and ranks tied for eighth among AHL rookies in goals. Miroshnichenko ranks tied for third among all Hershey skaters in goals, but his seven even-strength goals are the second most on the team.
Lapierre, 21, has recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 14 games with the Capitals this season. The 6'0", 188-pound forward recorded his second multi-point game (1g, 1a) of the season on Nov. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, which followed a three-point effort (1g, 2a) on Nov. 18 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. In eleven games with Hershey this season, Lapierre has registered eight points (2g, 6a).
Lapierre, the Capitals' first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23. Lapierre ranked second among Hershey rookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for Mascot Mania at GIANT Center on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Hershey characters, local sponsors, and sports team mascots will be on-site to interact with fans. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023
- Barracuda Squander Early Lead, Fall 3-2 to Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Parker Ford Scores Twice In Moose Win - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Head into Christmas Break with OT Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Condors Top Firebirds in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Head Into Holiday Break With 3-2 Win Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Finish Perfect 3-0 Trip with 4-3 Win in San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Edvinsson, Czarnik Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Top Wolves in Overtime - Milwaukee Admirals
- Thunderbirds Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Extend Points Streak in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- T-Birds Produce Festivus Miracle, Stunning Islanders in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa and Manitoba Split Weekend Series, Wild Fall 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko and Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Mcilrath Scores Twice For Bears In 4-3 Win Over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Claim Fifth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Topped by Bears - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Lose Close Game to Monsters, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Win Second Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Morning Skate Report: December 23, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Simon Edvinsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #27: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win in Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Doubled up by Bruins for Third Straight Loss - Rochester Americans
- Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.