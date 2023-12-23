Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch earned a point as they move to 15-9-2-2 on the season and 1-0-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 28-of-31 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Dustin Tokarski turned aside 24-of-26 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-3, while Rochester was 1-for-4.
The Crunch were first on the board 15:24 into the game. Phil Myers skated the puck into the zone, cut towards the slot and fired in a wrister from between the circles.
Rochester potted two early in the middle frame to take over the lead. At 2:18, Jeremy Davies fired a shot from the right circle that bounded off Aleksandr Kisakov and into the net. Three minutes later, Lukas Rousek ripped a one-timer from the right face off dot. Syracuse responded and knotted the score, 2-2, at the 7:59 mark when Felix Robert tipped in shot from Gage Goncalves.
The teams remained knotted through the third period and went into overtime where Brandon Biro scored the game-winner while on the man-advantage.
The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Amerks on Wednesday.
Crunchables: Devante Stephens played in his 200th AHL game tonight...Jack Thompson appeared in his 100th AHL game tonight...Phil Myers has goals in back-to-back games.
