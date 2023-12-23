Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch earned a point as they move to 15-9-2-2 on the season and 1-0-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 28-of-31 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Dustin Tokarski turned aside 24-of-26 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-3, while Rochester was 1-for-4.

The Crunch were first on the board 15:24 into the game. Phil Myers skated the puck into the zone, cut towards the slot and fired in a wrister from between the circles.

Rochester potted two early in the middle frame to take over the lead. At 2:18, Jeremy Davies fired a shot from the right circle that bounded off Aleksandr Kisakov and into the net. Three minutes later, Lukas Rousek ripped a one-timer from the right face off dot. Syracuse responded and knotted the score, 2-2, at the 7:59 mark when Felix Robert tipped in shot from Gage Goncalves.

The teams remained knotted through the third period and went into overtime where Brandon Biro scored the game-winner while on the man-advantage.

The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Amerks on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Devante Stephens played in his 200th AHL game tonight...Jack Thompson appeared in his 100th AHL game tonight...Phil Myers has goals in back-to-back games.

