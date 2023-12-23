Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are hoping to skate into the Christmas break with back-to-back wins as they take on the Colorado Eagles for the second time this weekend.
Calgary ended their four-game losing streak on Friday night when they edged out a 2-1 win over the Eagles at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.
Puck drop this afternoon: 3:05pm MT.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Dec 28, 2023 7:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome
Dec 29, 2023 6:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
With 36 points, the Wranglers (17-7-2-0) sit two points ahead of the pack in the race for the Pacific Division lead.
The Eagles are two games above .500 with a record of (12-10-3-1) for 28 points.
Calgary has won all three games between the Wranglers and Eagles this season, but each game has been closely contested, each finishing with an identical 2-1 score.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Clark Bishop
Keep your eye on Clark Bishop in this one.
Bishop drew back into the lineup on Friday night against the Eagles after missing almost a month due to injury.
He adds energy, physicality, and grit to the lineup, and before he was sidelined Bishop had four points (1g,3a) in four games.
ONE TIMERS:
Dustin Wolf is tied for second-most wins in the AHL amongst qualified goaltenders with 11.
Ben Jones leads the team in scoring with 21 points (9g,12a) in 26 games.
Rory Kerins has four game-winning goals to his credit, the most on the team.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Lose Close Game to Monsters, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Win Second Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Morning Skate Report: December 23, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Simon Edvinsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #27: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win in Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Doubled up by Bruins for Third Straight Loss - Rochester Americans
- Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Win Second Straight
- Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023
- Wranglers Win in Colorado
- Game Notes - CGY at COL
- 'Pick up Where I Left Off'