Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023

The Wranglers are hoping to skate into the Christmas break with back-to-back wins as they take on the Colorado Eagles for the second time this weekend.

Calgary ended their four-game losing streak on Friday night when they edged out a 2-1 win over the Eagles at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

Puck drop this afternoon: 3:05pm MT.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 28, 2023 7:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome

Dec 29, 2023 6:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

With 36 points, the Wranglers (17-7-2-0) sit two points ahead of the pack in the race for the Pacific Division lead.

The Eagles are two games above .500 with a record of (12-10-3-1) for 28 points.

Calgary has won all three games between the Wranglers and Eagles this season, but each game has been closely contested, each finishing with an identical 2-1 score.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Clark Bishop

Keep your eye on Clark Bishop in this one.

Bishop drew back into the lineup on Friday night against the Eagles after missing almost a month due to injury.

He adds energy, physicality, and grit to the lineup, and before he was sidelined Bishop had four points (1g,3a) in four games.

ONE TIMERS:

Dustin Wolf is tied for second-most wins in the AHL amongst qualified goaltenders with 11.

Ben Jones leads the team in scoring with 21 points (9g,12a) in 26 games.

Rory Kerins has four game-winning goals to his credit, the most on the team.

