Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 23, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ethan Ritchie from the Maine Mariners.
Ritchie, 21, has appeared in 21 games with the Mariners this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 204-pound defenseman played three seasons in the OHL between the Kingston Frontenacs and the Sarnia Sting, amassing 89 points in 164 career OHL games.
The Oakville, Ontario, native signed his first professional contract, a one-year AHL deal with the Providence Bruins, on July 1.
