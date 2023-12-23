Ads Top Wolves in Overtime
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Chicago, IL - Zach L'Heureux scored the overtime winner with 40.8 seconds remaining to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win at Chicago Saturday at Allstate Arena.
L'Heureux was able to track down a loose puck in the neutral zone after Mark Jankowski deflected a Chicago pass in the Admirals end. L'Heureux rushed to the net and slid a backhander through the legs of goalie Antti Raanta for his first career game-winning goal.
The game was the 1100th professional game played by Admirals center Cal O'Reilly. O'Reilly has played 909 games in the American Hockey League, 145 in the National Hockey League and 46 in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game at 1:30 of the second period. At the end of an Admirals power play, Egor Afanasyev entered the Wolves zone and fired a wrist shot from the left circle that eluded the glove of Raanta. The goal was Afansyev's 13th of the season. That ties his career high. O'Reilly and L'Heureux notched the assists.
Chicago tied the score 1-1 when former Admirals forward Isaac Ratcliffe scored a power play goal from the right post at 5:03 of the second frame.
The Ads took a 2-1 lead at 5:20 of the third period. Jake Livingstone's shot from the right point went off a Chicago defender to the left post. L'Heureux tapped it into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Livingstone and Kevin Wall were awarded assists.
Rocco Grimaldi scored a power play goal for Chicago at 14:14 of the third period to tie the score and set up the overtime session.
Admirals' goalie Yaroslav Askarov earned the win with 19 saves. Raanta stopped 24 in the loss for Chicago.
Milwaukee returns home to host the Wolves Wed., Dec. 27 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
