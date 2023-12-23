Morning Skate Report: December 23, 2023
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the San Jose Barracuda for the second game of their back-to-back. The team will look to bounce back after Friday's 2-1 loss and head into the Christmas break with a win.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Forward Grigori Denisenko scored the Silver Knights' lone goal yesterday, a power-play goal at 7:47 in the second. He leads the Silver Knights in points with 26 (10G, 16A) in 28 games, and has scored five points in the team's last five games.
Forward Brendan Brisson earned an assist on Denisenko's goal to extend his point streak to five games. He has scored six points in those five games. His 22 points in 28 games stand second on the Silver Knights.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Rookie forward Ethan Cardwell finished Friday's game with a goal and an assist. With it, he moved up to third overall on the Barracuda in points and tied with Danil Gushchin and Thomas Bordeleau for first in goals.
Magnus Chrona earned the start against the Silver Knights on Friday evening. He stopped 30 of 31 shots for a .962 save percentage on the evening, improving his record to 3-6-2 this season.
FURTHER NOTES
Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week
