Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 2-1, at home on Friday evening. Grigori Denisenko scored the Silver Knights' lone goal of the game.
The Barracuda jumped out to an early lead with a goal from Cardwell. San Jose then added a goal from Sabourin to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.
The second period remained scoreless throughout.
Denisenko added a power-play goal at 7:47 in the third period to bring the Knights within one. Brendan Brisson and Adam Cracknell earned assists on the play.
The Silver Knights return to home ice tomorrow, December 23, for their final game before the Christmas break. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
