Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba

DES MOINES, Iowa - Zane McIntyre stopped 27-of-28 shots at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night as the Iowa Wild took a 3-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose. Maxim Cajkovic scored his first AHL goal and Sammy Walker recorded two assists in the win.

Manitoba started the scoring with 1:52 remaining in the opening period when Nikita Chibrikov jammed a rebound past McIntyre on the power play.

The Moose entered the first intermission with the 1-0 lead. Iowa outshot Manitoba 12-9 in the first 20 minutes.

The Wild responded and tied the contest 2:18 into the middle frame. Walker forced a turnover in Manitoba's zone and Cajkovic buried his chance over the glove of Collin Delia (26 saves).

Iowa took a 2-1 lead at 14:28 when Steven Fogarty jumped on a turnover just outside the Manitoba crease and tucked the puck under the blocker of Delia.

Nic Petan widened Iowa's lead to two goals with five seconds to play in the period. With the Wild on the power play, Andy Welinski and Walker combined to set up Petan in the right circle. Petan wristed the puck around a Manitoba defender and over the blocker of Delia.

The Wild carried the 3-1 advantage and a 23-17 lead in shots into the second intermission.

McIntyre saved all 11 shots he faced in the third period to close out the win.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 29-28. The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage while the Moose were 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa and Manitoba meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m.

