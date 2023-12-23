P-Bruins Topped by Bears
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hershey, PA - Forward Anthony Richard tallied his third goal in two games but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hershey Bears 4-3 on Saturday night at the Giant Center. Reilly Walsh recorded a goal and an assist in the contest. Vincent Arseneau potted the other goal for Providence.
How It Happened
Vincent Iorio's wrist shot from the right point zipped into the upper-left corner of the net, giving Hershey a 1-0 lead with 9:45 remaining in the first period.
Joey Abate beat the goaltender to the puck below the goal line and dropped a pass behind him for Marc McLaughlin, who hammered a shot from the right circle that was redirected at the crease by Arseneau and into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 17:54 to play in the second frame.
32 seconds later, Dylan McIlrath's slap shot from the top of the right circle whistled inside the far post, giving the Bears a 2-1 lead.
McIlrath wristed a shot from the top of the right circle that beat the goaltender blocker side, extending the Hershey lead to 3-1 with 14:39 left in the second period.
Luke Toporowski carried the puck below the goal line and sent a pass to Richard just off the left post, who flicked the puck into the upper-right corner of the net, cutting the Bears' lead to 3-2 with 5:15 remaining in the second period. Walsh received an assist as well.
2:08 into the third period, Pierrick Dube's one-timer from the right circle kicked off the pad of the goaltender, off a defender in the crease, and across the goal line, extending the Hershey lead to 4-2.
With 44 seconds left and the goaltender pulled, the puck squirted out to Walsh in the slot, who fired a snap shot under the goaltender's pads, cutting the Hershey lead to 4-3. Fabian Lysell was credited with the assist.
Stats
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 18 of the 22 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-6, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders on Wednesday, December 27 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
