Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m.
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD (9-10-2, 20pts) @ COACHELLA VALLEY (14-9-1, 29pts)
The Condors and Firebirds meet for the fifth time this season
PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
The Condors meet the Firebirds for the fifth time this season in the final game before the holiday break.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield rallied three times to force overtime, but a Josh Doan power-play goal was the game winner last night in a 4-3 Tucson victory. Jayden Grubbe, Xavier Bourgault, and Raphael Lavoie lit the lamp for the Condors.
GRUBBING ON POINTS
Grubbe has goals in back-to-back games, four total on the season, and points in three straight (2g-1a).
DOWNED IN OT
Last night was the first game which ended in overtime for the Condors this season. The team is 1-1 in shootout decided contests.
GRIFF CLOSES IN
Seth Griffith has assists in three straight games and now has 182 points as a Condor. He is six shy of Josh Currie's AHL mark of 188, though Griffith has played nearly 100 fewer games.
FOUND NEEMO
Markus Niemelainen had an assist and was +2 in addition to leading the team with five shots a night ago.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
The Condors are 8-1-2 when scoring at least three goals this season. Last night was the first time in nine tries the Condors got at least a point when trailing after two periods.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Coachella Valley had the night off. They were last in action on Wednesday, falling 5-1 in Henderson. Connor Carrick had the lone goal.
UP NEXT
The holiday fun continues next week at home as the Condors host Henderson Wednesday for Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday and San Jose for a $2 Beer Friday.
