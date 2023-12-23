Wranglers Win Second Straight

Heading into the holiday break on a winning note.

The Wranglers picked up back-to-back wins in Colorado after their 5-1 victory over the Eagles at Blue Arena on Saturday evening.

Dryden Hunt notched a goal and two assists for Calgary, Cole Schwindt scored twice, and Ben Jones scored his team-leading 10th tally of the season.

William Stromgren found the back of the net for his first career AHL goal.

Dustin Wolf (12-4-0-2) was back between the pipes for the Wranglers, turning aside 36 shots for his 12th win of the season.

The Wranglers opened the scoring at the 7:25 mark of the first period off a strong solo dash from Hunt, who drove the net and flipped a shot on netminder Justus Annonen that found its way through.

1-0 Calgary.

The Eagles answered back shortly after, however, as Ben Myers found a hole behind the Wranglers' defence, and went backhand forehand, whipping a puck past Wolf.

1-1 at the break.

Calgary took the lead early in the second period.

On a powerplay at 2:04, an initial shot popped out of the glove of Annunen, and Schwindt pounced on the loose puck in the blue paint and slid it into the net.

Just over a minute later at 3:06, Matt Coronato fired a shot wide that bounced off the end boards and onto the stick of Jones, who one-timed the puck into the net.

Eagles' forward, Jason Polin, was issued a match penalty for a check to the head at 6:17, but the Wranglers couldn't convert on the extended advantage.

They would pad their lead at the 12:14 mark, however, as Stromgren found a rebound in front and fired it into the net for his first career AHL tally.

4-1 Wranglers after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Hunt set up Schwindt for his second goal of the contest to put the game out of reach.

5-1 final.

The Wranglers (18-7-2-0) head into the break sitting atop the Western Conference standings with 38 points.

