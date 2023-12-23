Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller

December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners celebrate win

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Bakersfield Condors) Tucson Roadrunners celebrate win(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Bakersfield Condors)

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Bakersfield Condors could not fly high enough to hold off the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday evening as the Roadrunners won a 4-3 overtime thriller and improved to 16-8-1-1 on the season.

Tucson, on stop two of their three game, three location road trip, came out in the first period and put on a defensive clinic. Goalie Dylan Wells stood on his head for the entire period and entire contest. Stopping 10 shots on goal in the first, 13 of 14 in the second, and seven out of nine in the third. Tucson did not score in the first and the two sides would skate to the locker room in a pitcher's duel.

Forward Dylan Guenther wasted no time in the second period breaking the 0-0 tie and getting Tucson on the scoreboard at the 1:01 mark. Guenther was assisted by Ben McCartney, who picked up his fourth assist of the year. Bakersfield would answer with a goal of their own just over a minute later and the game was back to being tied, this time at 1-1. Just past the halfway point of period two it would be Victor Soderstrom lighting the lamp and swinging the score back in Tucson's favor. Soderstrom was assisted by Max Szuber and Dylan Guenther on the play.

In the third it would be the Condors finding the back of the net first, this time on a power-play. At the 6:14 mark it would be none other than Dylan Guenther who would intercept the puck from a Condors defenseman and show off the stick skills as he zigged while the Condor goalie zagged and scored his second of the night. The Tucson lead was not safe for long as again, Bakersfield would answer just over a minute later. For the final 12:21 of regulation the two sides would each have scoring chances but neither could break the tie.

The overtime period was here and gone in the blink of an eye. Tucson, who started the period on a power-play, wasted no time scoring and winning the game straight off of the stick of Josh Doan. Doan scored his AHL leading sixth game-winning goal of the season just 38 seconds into the frame. Doan was assisted by Victor Soderstrom, who had a two-point night, and Dylan Guenther, who had a four-point night.

Tucson will head to San Diego for a matchup with the Gulls on Saturday night. Tucson returns home Friday, December 29th against San Diego and Saturday, December 30th for a matchup against Coachella Valley.

"We entered the zone pretty clean and if you give him (Josh Doan) a chance like that he is probably not going to miss. We're all buying in to the team process and game plan and having fun." said Forward Dylan Guenther after Tucson's 4-3 overtime win on Friday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.