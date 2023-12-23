Game #27: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

Game #25: Tucson Roadrunners (16-8-1-1) at. San Diego Gulls (8-12-5-0)

Time: Saturday, December 23, 7:00 p.m. MST, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Referees: #76 Jake Jackson, #41 Graedy Hamilton

Linespersons: #71 Harrison Heyer, #4 Jacob Fraser

The Tucson Roadrunners close out their three-game road trip at the Pechanga Arena against the San Diego Gulls for a chance go to 3-0 on this California road trip. Tucson comes into tonight having won six of their last eight games after their overtime win against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday. The team is 16-8-1-1, tied for second in the Pacific Division with the Abbotsford Canucks. San Diego was on the losing end in an overtime game against the Rockford Icehogs on Friday but are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. The last time these two teams clashed was on October 24 where Tucson defeated San Diego 2-1 at the TCC for the Field Trip Day Game.

Three things:

Forward Dylan Guenther had a career-high four-point night against the Condors on Friday, contributing to every one of Tucson's goals en route to their 4-3 OT win. In the month of December, Guenther has points in five of seven games with two goals and five assists for seven points.

Tucson's two top scoring defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Max Szuber have been a duo like no other. In his last 19 games, Soderstrom has compiled six goals and 10 assists for 16 points, the same with his season totals as he did not have a point in the first seven points of the season. Szuber has scored two goals and eight assists for 10 points in his last 14 games after having two goals in his first 12 games. Combined, the two have notched 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists) in Tucson's last 19 games.

Tucson's power-play unit has come alive on this trip with three power-play goals in its first two games. They had a 2-for-3 effort in Wednesday's 8-6 win against San Jose and went 1-for-4 Friday night in Bakersfield with Josh Doan's game-winning goal in overtime.

What did they say?

"Those two are pretty special individuals; they're able to play the game at a high level and they're competitors. That's the best part of their game."

Tucson Head Coach Steve Potvin on Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther.

Number to Know:

6- With his 4-3 overtime goal on Friday, Josh Doan extended his AHL leading game-winning-goal total to now six on the season; which is two higher than the next total at four with seven players tied for second. Half of Doan's goals have come in game-winning fashion as he has 12 on the season; which is second in the AHL amongst rookies.

Latest Transactions:

On Thursday, December 21, Reece Vitelli was reassigned to the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL).

On Friday, December 22, Justin Kirkland was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes (AHL).

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Pechanga Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

