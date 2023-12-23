Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson

Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (9-12-4-0) got 31 saves from Magnus Chrona en-route to a 2-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (14-11-1-2) on Friday night at the Dollar Loan Center. The win was just the third ever for San Jose in Vegas/Henderson and snapped the Silver Knights' four-game winning streak.

In the first, at 5:46, Tanner Kaspick would feed a pass to Ethan Cardwell (8) on an odd-man rush and the rookie forward would fire a shot upstairs to give the Barracuda a 1-0 lead. Cardwell would score again less than a minute later but it was waived off for goalie interference against Kaspick. Later in the period, just as San Jose's power play had come to an end, Cardwell spotted Scott Sabourin (5) atop the crease and the veteran made it goals in three straight to give the Cuda a 2-0 lead at 15:58.

In the second, the Barracuda went on the only two power plays but failed to extend its lead. At 15:28, the Knights had a chance to get on the board, but Mason Morrelli was denied by Chrona on a penalty shot.

In the third, the Knights would outshoot the Barracuda 13-4 and managed to score when Grigori Denisenko (10) snapped in a rebound off a Adam Cracknell bid while on the power play, but Henderson couldn't get another past Chrona who would close the door for his second consecutive win.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Saturday in Henderson against the Silver Knights, continuing a three-game road trip before returning to Tech CU Arena on Dec. 30 to face the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

