Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (12-13-1-1; 26 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (11-13-0-0; 22 pts.)

The Iowa Wild complete a weekend series against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 33-16-2-2 (16-8-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-8-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Iowa beat Manitoba by a 3-1 score on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena... The Wild scored all three goals in the second period... Maxim Cajkovic recorded his first goal in an Iowa uniform... Zane McIntyre stopped 27-of-28 shots to earn his first win of the season

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

MIDDLE FRAMES: The team that has won the second period scoring battle has won each of the three meetings between Iowa and Manitoba this season... Iowa scored two goals in the second on Oct. 20 (4-2 W) and three on Friday (3-1 W)... Manitoba scored four times in the middle frame on Oct. 21... Each team has shut the opponent out when scoring in the second period

MAN ADVANTAGE: Iowa has received four or more power plays in five consecutive games... The Wild have converted on the man advantage in five of the last six games... Opponents have converted on the power play in seven consecutive games

THREE OR MORE: Iowa is 9-1-0-1 when three or more skaters score... Three Wild skaters scored on Friday for the first time in seven games

WHO'S HOT

Nic Petan followed up a four-point performance on Wednesday with a power-play goal against Manitoba on Friday

Petan currently owns a three-game goal and point streak (5-1=6)

Steven Fogarty extended his point streak to five games (1=4=5) with the game-winning goal in the second period

Sammy Walker posted two assists on Friday and has five assists in his last two games

ZANE: A TO Z

Zane McIntyre earned his first win of the season on Friday night

McIntyre improved to 4-5-0 against the Moose in an Iowa uniform

The victory was the 150th of McIntyre's AHL career

McIntyre's first AHL victory came on Oct. 11, 2015 as a member of the Providence Bruins against Portland Pirates

