Comets Lose Close Game to Monsters, 2-1

Utica, NY. - It was the last game before the Christmas break for both the Utica Comets and the Cleveland Monsters as the two teams played one another at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night. The Comets coming off back-to-back losses looked to erase the memory of the previous two games in pursuit of a win against the top ranked team in the North Division. The game was hard fought from the start to finish as the Comets went into the final period tied but gave up a third period goal, losing the contest, 3-2.

The only goal of the first period was scored on a Comets powerplay after Graeme Clarke wristed a shot from the right-wing side that beat Monsters goalie, Pavel Cajan at 18:22. It was Clarke's 10th goal of the season and it was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Robbie Russo. The Comets left the first period up, 1-0.

The Monsters tied the contest after Roman Ahcan's backhand shot at 1:53 beat Comets goalie, Nico Daws tying the game at 1-1. Cleveland took the lead after a shot that fired off the post and in behind Daws by Jake Gaudet 10:09. The Comets tied the game on the powerplay yet again late in the period after Kyle Criscuolo batted in the rebound at 18:17. It was his assisted by Justin Dowling and Xavier Parent. The period ended with the teams locked at 2-2.

In the third period, the Monsters struck on the man advantage after Carson Meyer scored on a rebound at 13:28 putting Utica down, 3-2. The goal turned out to be the game winner for Cleveland as the Comets skated away with a 3-2 loss.

The Comets are back in action next week, Wednesday, December 26 at 7:00 PM in a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road before making their way back to Utica for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday against Providence and Rochester

