Barracuda Squander Early Lead, Fall 3-2 to Knights
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (9-13-4-0) jumped out to a 2-0 in the first period at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday but failed to hold the lead and would eventually fall, 3-2, to the Henderson Silver Knights (15-11-3).
Just like Friday, Ethan Cardwell (9) opened the scoring as he twisted in his team-leading ninth of the year from the high-slot at 11:04. Just a minute and 31 seconds later, Kyle Rau found Brad Marek (4) on the back-post to make it 2-0. At 19:03, the Knights cut the lead in half when Mason Morrelli (9) ripped in a feed from Sheldon Rempal.
In the second, the Barracuda fell into penalty trouble and were outshot 10-4, and at 12:12, Adam Cracknell fed a pass to Tyler Benson (4) on a two-on-one to level the score.
In the third, with the game tied, the Knights would take their first lead as Gage Quinney busted in on net and beat Georgi Romanov stick-side. The goal for Quinney would turn out to be the game-winner.
The Barracuda are back on the ice next Friday in Bakersfield before returning to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30 to take on the Condors. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023
- Barracuda Squander Early Lead, Fall 3-2 to Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Parker Ford Scores Twice In Moose Win - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Head into Christmas Break with OT Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Condors Top Firebirds in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Head Into Holiday Break With 3-2 Win Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Finish Perfect 3-0 Trip with 4-3 Win in San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Edvinsson, Czarnik Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Top Wolves in Overtime - Milwaukee Admirals
- Thunderbirds Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Extend Points Streak in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- T-Birds Produce Festivus Miracle, Stunning Islanders in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa and Manitoba Split Weekend Series, Wild Fall 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko and Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Mcilrath Scores Twice For Bears In 4-3 Win Over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Claim Fifth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Topped by Bears - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Lose Close Game to Monsters, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Win Second Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Morning Skate Report: December 23, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Simon Edvinsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #27: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win in Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Doubled up by Bruins for Third Straight Loss - Rochester Americans
- Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Squander Early Lead, Fall 3-2 to Knights
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson
- Barracuda Outdone by Roadrunners in High-Scoring Affair
- Dan Boyle, Wayne Thomas Named Honorary Captains for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU
- Barracuda Sweep Two-Game Set Against Wranglers