Barracuda Squander Early Lead, Fall 3-2 to Knights

December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (9-13-4-0) jumped out to a 2-0 in the first period at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday but failed to hold the lead and would eventually fall, 3-2, to the Henderson Silver Knights (15-11-3).

Just like Friday, Ethan Cardwell (9) opened the scoring as he twisted in his team-leading ninth of the year from the high-slot at 11:04. Just a minute and 31 seconds later, Kyle Rau found Brad Marek (4) on the back-post to make it 2-0. At 19:03, the Knights cut the lead in half when Mason Morrelli (9) ripped in a feed from Sheldon Rempal.

In the second, the Barracuda fell into penalty trouble and were outshot 10-4, and at 12:12, Adam Cracknell fed a pass to Tyler Benson (4) on a two-on-one to level the score.

In the third, with the game tied, the Knights would take their first lead as Gage Quinney busted in on net and beat Georgi Romanov stick-side. The goal for Quinney would turn out to be the game-winner.

The Barracuda are back on the ice next Friday in Bakersfield before returning to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30 to take on the Condors. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

