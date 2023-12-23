Iowa and Manitoba Split Weekend Series, Wild Fall 5-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose split their weekend series at Wells Fargo Arena as Iowa fell 5-2 on Saturday night. Nic Petan scored and added an assist to post his 300th professional point.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 9-8 in a scoreless first period.

The Moose took a 1-0 lead at 7:30 of the middle frame. After Zane McIntyre (21 saves) stoned Brad Lambert with a pad save on a breakaway, Parker Ford crashed the crease to finish off the rebound.

Manitoba doubled its advantage at the 14-minute mark. McIntyre again came up with a miraculous sprawling stop on C.J. Suess to deny a shorthanded bid, but Kyle Capobianco scored on his follow-up opportunity.

The Moose carried the 2-0 lead into the second intermission. Each team took 17 shots through the first 40 minutes.

Ford scored again just 38 seconds into the third when his shot from the right circle ramped off a defender's stick and over the blocker of McIntyre.

Brad Lambert added a power-play goal for the Moose at 10:52.

Petan put Iowa on the board on the power play with 4:55 to play when his point shot found its way through traffic and past Collin Delia (24 saves). Maxim Cajkovic and Caedan Bankier earned assists on Petan's goal.

Kristian Reichel and Manitoba responded with an empty-net shorthanded goal 59 seconds later to make the score 5-1.

Sammy Walker capped the scoring with a power-play goal at 19:54 of the third with assists from Petan and Bankier.

Each team took 26 shots. Iowa went 2-for-6 with the man advantage while Manitoba was 1-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Colorado Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

