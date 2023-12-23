Iowa and Manitoba Split Weekend Series, Wild Fall 5-2
December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose split their weekend series at Wells Fargo Arena as Iowa fell 5-2 on Saturday night. Nic Petan scored and added an assist to post his 300th professional point.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 9-8 in a scoreless first period.
The Moose took a 1-0 lead at 7:30 of the middle frame. After Zane McIntyre (21 saves) stoned Brad Lambert with a pad save on a breakaway, Parker Ford crashed the crease to finish off the rebound.
Manitoba doubled its advantage at the 14-minute mark. McIntyre again came up with a miraculous sprawling stop on C.J. Suess to deny a shorthanded bid, but Kyle Capobianco scored on his follow-up opportunity.
The Moose carried the 2-0 lead into the second intermission. Each team took 17 shots through the first 40 minutes.
Ford scored again just 38 seconds into the third when his shot from the right circle ramped off a defender's stick and over the blocker of McIntyre.
Brad Lambert added a power-play goal for the Moose at 10:52.
Petan put Iowa on the board on the power play with 4:55 to play when his point shot found its way through traffic and past Collin Delia (24 saves). Maxim Cajkovic and Caedan Bankier earned assists on Petan's goal.
Kristian Reichel and Manitoba responded with an empty-net shorthanded goal 59 seconds later to make the score 5-1.
Sammy Walker capped the scoring with a power-play goal at 19:54 of the third with assists from Petan and Bankier.
Each team took 26 shots. Iowa went 2-for-6 with the man advantage while Manitoba was 1-for-2 on the power play.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Colorado Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2023
- Barracuda Squander Early Lead, Fall 3-2 to Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Parker Ford Scores Twice In Moose Win - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Head into Christmas Break with OT Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Condors Top Firebirds in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Head Into Holiday Break With 3-2 Win Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Finish Perfect 3-0 Trip with 4-3 Win in San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Edvinsson, Czarnik Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Top Wolves in Overtime - Milwaukee Admirals
- Thunderbirds Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Extend Points Streak in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- T-Birds Produce Festivus Miracle, Stunning Islanders in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa and Manitoba Split Weekend Series, Wild Fall 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko and Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Mcilrath Scores Twice For Bears In 4-3 Win Over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Claim Fifth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Topped by Bears - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Lose Close Game to Monsters, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Score Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Win Second Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Notes - CGY at COL - 12.23.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Morning Skate Report: December 23, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Simon Edvinsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #27: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Beat Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chrona Stands Tall in 2-1 Win at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to Barracuda, 2-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Tie It up Three Times and Force OT on Lavoie's 9th of the Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Gust Delivers Gift of OT Winner in San Diego - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win in Colorado - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Doubled up by Bruins for Third Straight Loss - Rochester Americans
- Mcintyre Leads Iowa to 3-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.