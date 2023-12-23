Edvinsson, Czarnik Reassigned by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson and forward Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson, the former sixth overall pick in 2021, made his NHL season debut tonight at New Jersey and logged an even plus-minus rating in 13:18 of ice time. The Swedish product has notched 16 points (6-10-16) and 20 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-6 defenseman enjoyed a seven-game point streak (3-7-10) from Nov. 18-Dec. 8, which is tied for the longest run by a Griffin this campaign. Edvinsson exploded for his first two-goal game in North America on Dec. 1 against Milwaukee and logged two assists in consecutive contests from Nov. 18-24. In addition to ranking third on the team in points, Edvinsson is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen with six goals and tied for fifth with two power-play tallies. In 2022-23 during his rookie campaign in North America, Edvinsson totaled 27 points (5-22-27) in 52 outings with Grand Rapids to go along with two points (2-0-2) in nine games with the Red Wings. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut on March 18, 2023 against Colorado and later bagged his first NHL goal on March 23, 2023 versus St. Louis.

From Dec. 11-23, Czarnik competed in five games with the Red Wings and logged four penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. In total, Czarnik has suited up for 16 games with Detroit this season, showing one assist, six penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. The Detroit native has excelled with the Griffins, as he has recorded seven points (3-4-7) in nine outings and registered a five-game point streak (3-3-6) from Oct. 13-Nov. 29. In games that Czarnik has competed in, the Griffins are 6-2-1-0 (.722) compared to a 3-11-2-1 (.265) ledger without him. A season ago, the 31-year-old posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 51 points (18-33-51) in 187 NHL games and 269 points (98-171-269) in 279 AHL outings. Prior to turning pro, Czarnik spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio from 2011-15 and logged 169 points (46-123-169) in 159 career appearances.

