Gulls Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's record now stands at 8-13-5-0.

Brayden Tracey scored his sixth goal of the season at 4:57 in the first, his fourth in six games. Since the start of December, Tracey has tallied 5-5=10 points across nine games.

Glenn Gawdin netted his seventh goal and tallied his eighth assist (1-1=2), his second multi-point effort of the season. He has 4-4=8 points his last eight games.

Andrew Agozzino scored a goal and earned an assist for his fifth multi-point game of the campaign (1-1=2). Agozzino leads Gulls skaters with 7-14=21 points.

Judd Caulfield picked up two assists on the night (0-2=2), his first professional multi-assist game.

Nathan Gaucher earned an assist, giving him 5-6=11 points on the season.

Robert Hagg also tallied an assist, his third of the season.

Alex Stalock stopped 41-of-44 shots in his first appearance since Nov. 17.

The San Diego Gulls return from the holiday break on Wednesday, Dec. 27 with a matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Judd Caulfield

On tonight's loss to Tucson:

They're a really good team. They played hard tonight. They were quick to pucks, didn't really give us much time and space. Yeah, credit to them, they played really tough game, and we know that wasn't really our best but not really indicative of kind of the progress we've been making over the past few weeks, so we know we just got to take these three days, spend some time with family, just away from the game a little bit and then come back ready to go.

On the team's comeback bid:

It says a lot. You know, it's easy to kind of like go into a shell there when we're down late in the third period, but we were fighting through the whole twenty minutes during the third period, and we made a push but wasn't just quite enough. So, we know that we just got to try to not leave it to the last five minutes to make that push and just have it so we either have the lead or it's tied and trying to go in there, but it was a good effort there at the end.

On Alex Stalock:

That was an unbelievable effort from him tonight. If it weren't for him, it could have been really ugly there. I don't even know if I can count on my hands how many breakaways he stopped there in the first and second period for us. He really kept us in the game and it's unbelievable, being away from the game for that long and just having the mental capacity to stick in there when times aren't going well for us and just battle like that. It's unbelievable, testament to his character.

On getting the chance to recover heading into the break:

Coming off like three games in four days there, we know we got to take this time to rest up and get our bodies going because we've got a lot of games coming up here too. So, we know that energy is going to be a big factor, so just taking care of our bodies and take this time to kind of get away from the game mentally a little bit too. That's always a big thing because we're going to have a big push here before the All-Star break, and we'll have another little break before the end of the season.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On getting the chance to recover heading into the break:

Yeah, I mean, we don't really control when the break is. I guess when you look at it from the perspective of injuries, gives guys a few days to heal up. You know, we felt the short front end today, for sure, with a back-to-back but you know, gives everybody a chance to reset here mentally to get ready for our next push.

On the line of Judd Caulfield, Nathan Gaucher and Brayden Tracey:

Judd drives so much play with his work and the size and Trace (Brayden Tracey) has great poise and vision. Nathan's been a nice complement, giving stability through the middle of the ice for them. They've got real good chemistry together.

On power play struggles:

I thought we had enough good players to score. We didn't look great on our entries, two games in a row. Gave us a hard time to get quality setup and get our looks that we're looking for. So, it's something that the guys will certainly look at and we'll be better at.

On turning it around after two tough losses:

I think the big thing for us is, let's grab the lessons from these first 26 games in the season because we're going into another phase now. We're going to want to make a push. Our growth of our group is real. It's undeniable and I think that there's some lessons that we need, that we understand are the blueprint for our success, as we move forward.

